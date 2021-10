Friends and Family,

A celebration of life has been set for October 16 2021

from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm in Remembrance of William Wilcox.

All who were part of his life are welcome.

Harbor Villa Yacht Club Clubhouse

4200 Harbor Blvd

Oxnard, CA 93035

Clubhouse is at the end of Albacore Way on the right side

overlooking the marina. Please contact Steve Wilcox at

sa.wilcox@icloud.com with any questions.