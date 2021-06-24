WILLIAMS, Carolyn

Carolyn Sue (Thompson) Williams passed to her rest on Sunday evening, May 9, in her beloved city of Santa Barbara, where she and husband, Dr. Carl Williams (deceased) lived for over 56 years. Carolyn passed following a brief decline in health.

Carolyn was born in Silver Spring, Maryland, in the summer of 1928. She grew up and lived there until she left for Pacific Union College on the west coast. While in college, she met the handsome, quiet pre-med student, Carl Hennessey Williams, whom she married soon after graduation.

Carolyn loved beauty in all its forms. She loved spending time in nature, she collected antiques and had an extensive collection of antique cut glass. She and Carl traveled extensively and especially enjoyed cruises.

Both Carolyn and Carl were very active and supportive of their church. They looked forward every summer to attending the many Music Academy of the West concerts and loved attending performances at the Lobero Theatre.

Members of the La Cumbre County Club for over 48 years, Carolyn and Carl made friends easily. As one of their acquaintances said, “They had more friends than anyone I’ve ever known.”

Carolyn will be deeply missed by her many friends and will be remembered for her positive attitude and sunny out-look.

Donations can be made in Carolyn’s honor to the Music Academy of the West and to the Santa Barbara Seventh-day Adventist Church

