WILLIAMS, Charles “Chick”

Chick was born in Northridge California on March 10th 1959. He passed peacefully the morning of October 8th, 2022 at Serenity House.

The family moved to Santa Barbara when he was just a baby and he never left. Chick went to Cold Spring School and Montecito Union then off to Santa Barbara Junior and Senior High.

Chick recently retired from the city of Santa Barbara Parks and Rec dept. Of all the jobs he had this was his absolute favorite job. He made many great friends there. When people asked Chick where he worked he would say “I get paid to hang out at the beach all day” He loved his job and the people he worked with.

One of Chicks’s loves was his dog Coco. She went with him everywhere. They could be spotted chasing squirrels at Wilcox or walking the trails in Montecito or curled up on the couch watching a ball game. She was always by his side.

Another passion was softball. He played on local leagues for many years, most recently with the “Old Guys Rule” team.

Chick leaves behind his older siblings, Barb (Sam) Licata, Mark, Suzi (David) Schwartz, Barbara (Willy) Hughes, many nieces, nephews, cousins and aunts and uncles and all his softball friends and friends at the City of Santa Barbara Parks and Rec dept., especially his best friend Leveque.

We miss you little brother.

A celebration of Chicks wonderful life will be held November 18th at 3:00 at Shoreline Park.