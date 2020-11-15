WILLIAMS, Mary Anne

Mary Anne Williams joined her beloved husband, Al Williams, in eternal rest on October 28, 2020 after a brief illness. She was independent up until the end. Mary was born to Francis and Helen Zuzalek in 1930 in Hebron, Indiana, the youngest of 5 siblings. Her mother had taken a quick trip from Chicago to visit friends in Hebron and was surprised to deliver a two pound baby! Mary’s father died when she was very young and her mother headed west, settling in Santa Barbara. Mary graduated from Santa Barbara High in 1949. She met the love of her life, Alvin Williams, and they were married in 1953. They soon welcomed twin daughters, Pamela and Paula, then completed their family with the arrival of son, Matthew. Dad started Carburetor & Electric Co. and Mom kept busy with the books. After retiring, they built their dream home on 16 acres on Painted Cave Road. They were never happier keeping busy building and maintaining their beautiful home. After Al passed away in 2004, Mary kept busy up on the hill, but decided to join her daughters and grandchildren in Atascadero in 2010.

Mary enjoyed a happy life in her Templeton home and relished all the time she shared with her family. Mary never stepped out of her home without her hair, makeup and clothes just so! Mary is survived by her children Pam Contreras, Paula Coomer (Robert), Matthew Williams (Josie), 4 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. Mary was predeceased by her husband, Alvin, her brothers, Frank, Edward and Danny Zuzalek and her sister, Martha Retz. The family would like to thank all the care providers at Ingleside by the Park in Atascadero, especially Melissa, Brooke, Molly and Kim for their kind and compassionate care. We also want to thank Wilshire Hospice Care and RN Cat for helping guide us on mom’s final journey. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Chapel of the Roses and there will be no public services.