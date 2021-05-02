WILLIAMS, Penelope Ruth

Penelope Ruth Williams, daughter of Virginia Lee Mosher and Arthur Powell Williams, has passed away. A longtime resident of Montecito, Penelope owned and operated some of Santa Barbara’s most well-known and renowned restaurants, including Penelope’s which drew national acclaim and was voted one of California’s top fifty restaurants, The Harbor restaurant, located on Stern’s Wharf, the bar-lounge, Pepper’s and the pub, Gallagher’s, both on State Street. After many years in the business, Penelope transitioned to a career in real estate during which she oversaw the sale of several of Montecito’s premiere estates. In her earlier years, Penelope was a model and an actress under contract with Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation.

Penelope is the granddaughter of oil pioneer, Samuel Barlow Mosher, founder of Signal Oil Company and owner of Dos Pueblos Ranch, and later, the Dos Pueblos Orchid Company, which by the 1960s, became known as the world’s largest orchid and carnation farm.

Penelope had a charitable nature and extended her efforts to supporting the Santa Barbara Zoo where she served on their board and oversaw the planning of their annual Zoofari Ball.

Penelope has spent the last two decades living in Costa Rica, where she again, embarked on a career in real estate while remaining closely tied to the restaurant community in the small enclave of her home base of Potrero/Flamingo.

Penelope is survived by her three siblings, Samuel, Megan, and Barlow, and her three children, Capucine Hoybach, Chelsey Santry, and Courtney Matthews.