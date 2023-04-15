WILLIAMS, Robert Anthony

5/5/1943 – 12/21/2022

Bob, “Willy”, born in Santa Barbara at St. Francis Hospital to Dale and Evelyn Williams. Bob attended Dolores School and Bishop Diego High School, class of 1961, where he was an outstanding athlete in all sports. He married Suzy Ware in 1973, in Indiana. Bob and Suzy settled in Grass Valley, CA, becoming known as “Barber Bob” while he and Suzy raised four children. The family moved to Wray, Colorado, where Bob operated a barbershop for many years. Bob served many clients who loved to talk about sports with “Barber Bob,” who had much knowledge to share. He was a resident of Broomfield, CO at time of his death due to complications of a stroke.

Bob leaves his wife, Suzy; sons, Patrick and Nick (Kelsey), daughters, Suzanne Andrews (Derek), Emily Anderson (Patrick), and eight grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Bob is survived by his siblings: John M. Williams, Mary Lynn Ruiz, and Ellen Zilinki.

Bob, a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and brother was a loving man and a good faith-filled Christian who is

greatly missed.