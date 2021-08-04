Willie Nelson in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA — Willie Nelson is on the road again, and the road is taking him back to Santa Barbara.

Willie Nelson & Family will return Oct. 21 to the Santa Barbara Bowl, 1122 N. Milpas St., with guest Lucinda WIlliams.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at axs.com. Prices start at $49.50 plus applicable fees.

Mr. Nelson has received many awards during his seven-decade career. In recent years, he has created more than a dozen new albums, headlined Farm Aid (an event he co-founded in 1985) and been honored by the Library of Congress with its Gershwin Prize for Popular Song.

In July 2020, Mr. Nelson released his album “First Rose of Spring.” In September 2020, he and his sister, pianist Bobbie Nelson, released a memoir: “Me and Sister Bobbie: True Tales of The Family Band.”

In February, Mr. Nelson released “That’s Life,” his second album of standards made famous by Frank Sinatra. The first album was “My Way” (2018).

In June, Mr. Nelson shared his thoughts on America, family, faith and music in a new book, “Willie Nelson’s Letters to America.”

And, of course, Mr. Nelson remains famous for hits such as “On the Road Again.”

