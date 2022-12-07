WILLIFORD, Charlotte Colclasure

Charlotte “Leora” Colclasure Williford passed on November 29, 2022 in Goleta. Born October 18, 1931 in San Pedro, the third daughter born to Jeanne and Arlie Colclasure. Leora met the love of her life, David Williford, while at Downey High School. They married in 1950 at just 19. She is survived by their four children: Charlene Doty (Kenneth), Terri Reichel (Alan), Arlie Williford (Debra), and Chad Williford (Alicia). Leora is missed by 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Please join our family in a Celebration of Leora’s Life Friday, December 9, 2022 @ 11 a.m. Goleta Presbyterian Church.