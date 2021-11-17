WILLMON, Roger Wayne

Early Monday, November 15 our beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather went home to join his heavenly father at the age of 85. He will be missed by many.

Roger’s faith and family were his life. He had a passion for education which he instilled in all of his children and grandchildren. A devoted husband and father, Roger was a devout Catholic, and loved to share his faith with others. He was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church for more than 40 years, and his generosity of time was shared not only with family but as a board member of Villa Majella of Santa Barbara.

Roger graduated from the University of Washington with a Degree in Economics after serving in the Armed Services (Navy). A successful businessman, he started his career as a Stockbroker for Dean Witter which launched future endeavors as an owner of businesses in both Finance and Real Estate. Roger was a passionate outdoorsman, horseman, golfer, skier, tennis player, traveler and sports buff. He loved to have a good time, whether dressing up for a formal event, gathering for brunch after Sunday Mass or acting the Patriarch at one of the many family theme parties.

Roger is survived by his wife of 48 years, Marianita (Morehart) Willmon, his five daughters: Jyl Poehlman, Jane (Tom) Wasley, Amy (Dominic) Repetti, Lucy Ratliffe, Tory (Dustin) Smith, fourteen grandchildren and one great-grandchild, all of whom he adored as much as they adored him.

We all feel as if there is a special place in Heaven for men who wear plaid pants at Christmas and who also taught all five daughters the importance of “carrying your own sea-bag!”

His blessings were many, his laughter contagious and his stories lengthy but always memorable.

A funeral Mass will be said for Roger at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, Thursday, November 18th at 10:00 a.m.

In lieu of Flowers, contributions to Villa Majella of Santa Barbara are appreciated.