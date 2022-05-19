WILSON, Jack

3/9/1933 – 5/13/2022

Jack Wilson passed into heaven on May 13, 2022.

He loved God with all his heart and had deep faith in Christ and looked to the Holy Spirit to guide him. He had a full rich life.

Jack had a lot of passion: he loved his family, all 39 of us. He proposed to his high school sweetheart, Ruth, asking her to have six children with him, which they did. They lost the first son, Douglas, and raised the other five, Glenn, Wendy, Peter, Dawn and Kathleen. They are all happily married with children (14), four of them are married and have 10 great-grandchildren. Many family vacations were so enjoyed!

He loved being a provider as a family dentist in Santa Barbara for 42 years. He did fine work and loved the families who came to him. He listened to their needs and provided a good plan. He received his DDS degree from UC San Francisco. He was always learning and took many courses as he practiced.

He loved being a watercolor artist. He painted and painted. His kids all love his work and he sold quite a few to others. He painted God’s creation, showing his light for us, in the seas, mountains, beaches, and everywhere.

He loved to run and competed, too. He loved seeing the world around him that way. When he needed to stop, he missed it so much.

He was full of adventure. He taught his family to sail, camp, and ski. We traveled together all over the country. We saw the sights and visited our extended family.

He was born in Manhattan, to Margaret and Royce Wilson, moved to Long Island at age 9, to Manhasset. He met his wife at 15 and they had a long and joyful marriage of 69 years. Their honeymoon was from New York to California, to get their educations and there they stayed.

He had two brothers, Ben, 10 years older and Will, 9 years younger. Will and his wife, Lois, are still with us. Jack wanted children to play together and asked for a noisy home.

Memorial service will be at Samarkand Friday, May 20th from 4-5 pm in the Mountain Room. Donations can be made in Jack Wilson’s name to your Church.