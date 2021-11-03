WILSON, Mark Anthony

Mark Anthony Wilson, 66, of Lompoc, California, passed away unexpectedly on October 20, 2021. He passed away peacefully in his home after a long battle of being in a coma.

Mark was born on October 20, 1955 to Martha Romero and Paul Wilson in Montecito, California. He lived majority of his early years in Montecito with his uncles, aunts and numerous cousins. He met Lucia in August 1979, and they wed on August 12th, 1983. They went on to have three children: Veronica, David and Martha.

Mark was determined to provide for his family and give them the life he felt they deserved. Mark started working at Upholstery Galore at a very young age and stayed there for over 20 years. He then started his truck driving career working for McNalls for a brief period until they closed. In 1999, he started working at Santa Barbara Stone until September 2005.

In September 2005, Mark had been in a motorcycle accident that left him in a coma. However, Lucia made sure Mark was well taken care of the last 16 years. Mark definitely showed his love and admiration for Lucia by the little things he still showed her. Not only did Mark put in a good fight over the years, Lucia and his family were right there supporting him too.

One of Mark’s biggest accomplishments was being a father. He had always wanted a family of his own and considered himself lucky enough to have three children and an amazing wife. He was overjoyed when his grandchildren came along. He was very proud of his family. Even all his aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Mark was always a phone call away to

help anyone.

Mark was also a passionate upholsterer and could often be found in his garage reupholstering something. Once Mark’s grandsons, RJ, David and Mark came along they occupied his time. If Mark wasn’t with his grandchildren he and Lucia would be out with their friends on the Harley. But Mark loved every moment with his grandchildren and family.

Anyone who knew Mark knew that he was the most loving father and husband a family could ask for. He had the most contagious laugh and big smile that none of us will ever forget.

Mark was predeceased by his mother and father, his sisters, Barbara Romero and Gerri Romero; his brother, George Wilson; his uncle who instilled so much of who Mark was, Edward Grand; along with a list of many family members and friends Mark held close to his heart. Mark is survived by his wife, Lucia Wilson; his children, Veronica Morales (Ron Morales), David Wilson, Martha Wilson-Escobedo; his grandchildren, RJ Morales, David Wilson Jr., Mark Morales, Diego Morales, Bella Wilson-Escobedo and Markus Wilson-Escobedo; his great-grandchildren; his sisters, Pauline Duarte, Louise Connolly(Nick Connolly) and Gail Gorton; his brothers Timothy Wilson(Butch) and John Wilson. Along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends more like family.

The family requests that all flowers and notes are sent to Starbuck-Lind Mortuary. There will be a memorial service on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 11 am at Starbuck-Lind Mortuary Chapel.