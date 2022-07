July 31, 1937-May 14, 2022

Born & raised in Santa Barbara, CA, she lived in Novato & taught Home Ec for 25 yrs to ’94 at RCHS in Rohnert Park. Back home to Santa Ynez Valley in ’97, she embraced her ranching roots. She was predeceased by her parents, R.E. “Dutch” and Mary Longawa Wilson, brother David, & ex-husband, Warren; and survived by daughters, Kathy & Shea (Mark Jayne): 3 grand- & 2 great-granddaughters. Her Life Celebration is July 31, 2022 1-4 pm in Solvang.