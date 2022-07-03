WILT, Paul Clifford

On June 23, 2022, Paul Clifford Wilt, age 93, son of Emory and Margerite Wilt passed into the presence of his Lord and Savior.

Paul attended Altoona High School and Lancaster School of the Bible. After graduating in 1950, he married Doris Rhine. He continued his education earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in history from Franklin and Marshall (1955) and a master’s degree in history from the University of Delaware (1958). During this time, Paul served as a pastor at Calvary Bible Church in Hanover, Pennsylvania. In 1966 he returned to the east coast to complete his PhD program at American University.

His goal of teaching at the college level brought the family to Santa Barbara in 1958 where he taught at Westmont College until he retired in 1994. After retiring Paul travelled to Russia, Lithuania, and the Ukraine teaching at various Bible colleges. He also worked in the Voskuyl Library archives for 10 years.

Paul’s desire to teach others of his faith in Christ extended outside the classroom. He served as an elder at Grace Church (now Shoreline Community Church), served on missionary and outreach committees, and worked with youth programs. Furthermore, he co-founded Santa Barbara Christian School in 1960.

He is survived by his wife of 71 years (Doris), four children (Tom, Marilyn, Janet, Dan), grandchildren, and

great-grandchildren.

Friends are invited to a Memorial Service at Shoreline Community Church, 935 San Andres Street, Santa Barbara, CA on Saturday, July 16th at 10:00am. Per his request, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Westmont College.