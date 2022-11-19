WIMBERLY, Karen Crate

On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, Karen Crate Wimberly (nŽe Karen Marie Crate), loving mother, grandmother, and friend passed away in Austin, Texas. She was 74. Karen is survived by her loving sons, Cory, Mac and Daniel and her grandchildren, Hudson, Cael, Wilder, and Mars. Karen will also be dearly missed by her brothers Thomas and Daniel, sisters Mary and Therese, and a wealth of close friends too numerous to count.

Karen was born in Joliet, Illinois to John and Rosemary Crate. She taught elementary school in Romeoville and represented her teacher’s union as a negotiator until moving to Santa Barbara, California in 1987. Karen worked for the California State Disability Insurance Office until 2011.

Not one to settle down, Karen spent her retirement years on the go, often traveling. In her time at home, she loved getting together with friends for a drink by the ocean, exercising, meeting with her book club, and volunteering for the Assistance league of Santa Barbara.

In early January 2022, Karen was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and spent these past months fighting the numerous physical and emotional battles that came along with her diagnosis. Throughout her ordeal, Karen never lost her irreverent sense of humor and playful wit. Karen had an unbelievable ability to make friends and bring people together, even in the last phases of her life. In honor of Karen, please visit a friend or make a new one. If you can do so on a patio or over a cocktail, it would be ideal.

Karen’s celebration of life is Sunday December 11, 2022 at 11:00am-12:00 noon at the Carousel House at 223 East Cabrillo Boulevard in Santa Barbara. She wanted people to wear bright colors and share their favorite stories of her. She was adamant that it truly be a celebration of her. All her family, friends, and acquaintances are invited. Please RSVP at https://everloved.com/life-of/karen-wimberly/funeral/.