Home Local Wind turbines in Lompoc
Local

Wind turbines in Lompoc

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
COURTESY PHOTO
Loads of wind turbines were transported Friday in Lompoc, where the Strauss Energy Wind Project is building a wind farm southwest of the city. The company is continuing its efforts, which began in late August, to transport more than 200 oversized loads through the city. The movement is expected to continue through late November or early December. Most loads require traffic delays lasting a minute or two, according to a news release from the city of Lompoc. For more information, go to cityoflompoc.com.
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More