Wind turbines in Lompoc

COURTESY PHOTOLoads of wind turbines were transported Friday in Lompoc, where the Strauss Energy Wind Project is building a wind farm southwest of the city. The company is continuing its efforts, which began in late August, to transport more than 200 oversized loads through the city. The movement is expected to continue through late November or early December. Most loads require traffic delays lasting a minute or two, according to a news release from the city of Lompoc. For more information, go to cityoflompoc.com.