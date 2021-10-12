Winds expected to diminish today

The wind blew in quickly Monday, bringing a sudden burst of morning chill to Santa Barbara’s usual Mediterranean climate and later contributing to the large fire north of Alisal Lake.

The weather service said gusts were 30 to 55 mph, but noted winds would likely diminish this morning and that there would be a warming trend starting Thursday.

On Monday, the National Weather Service reported highs of 79 in Santa Barbara and Goleta. But the wind kept blowing, and cold temperatures were expected Monday night after the News-Press went to press. Meanwhile, Santa Ynez saw a high of 72; Santa Maria, 68; Lompoc, 65; and New Cuyama, 62.

The National Weather Service predicted the week would be sunny for the most part throughout Santa Barbara County. Partly cloudy skies are forecast for North County on Friday.

The forecast for Santa Barbara calls for highs around the mid 70s through Thursday, then jumping to 83 on Friday and 82 on Saturday. Highs were expected to fall to 71 on Sunday and 67 on Monday, along with partly cloudy skies on both days. Similar highs were predicted for UCSB.

Highs for Santa Maria were forecast to 69 today, 71 on Wednesday, 76 on Thursday, then jump up to 84 on Friday and 81 on Saturday. Then the high is expected to fall back to 71 on Sunday and 69 on Monday, along with partly cloudy skies on both days.

Santa Ynez is expected to see a high of 72 today, followed by 77 on Wednesday, 81 on Thursday, 87 on Friday and 86 on Saturday, then fall to 80 on Sunday (with partly cloudy skies) and 76 on Monday.

Lompoc is forecast to have highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s through Thursday, then jump up to 81 on Friday and 77 on Saturday. The weather service said the highs would fall back to 70 and 67 on Sunday and Monday, respectively.

