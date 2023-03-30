Windy day in Santa Barbara

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESSWind gusts ranging from 10 to 20 mph whip the grass at the San Marcos Foothills Preserve Wednesday in Santa Barbara. Today’s forecast calls for partly cloudy skies following night-time precipitation that was expected after the News-Press went to press Wednesday evening. “Dry conditions with a warming trend are expected Friday through at least early next week,” the National Weather Service said. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Alarcon to lead CommUnifiy’s family and youth services next post Attorney General Bonta files emergency motion to keep gun restrictions in place Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.