Windy day in Santa Barbara

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS
Wind gusts ranging from 10 to 20 mph whip the grass at the San Marcos Foothills Preserve Wednesday in Santa Barbara. Today’s forecast calls for partly cloudy skies following night-time precipitation that was expected after the News-Press went to press Wednesday evening. “Dry conditions with a warming trend are expected Friday through at least early next week,” the National Weather Service said.
