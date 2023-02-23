Winegrape growers foundation announces scholarships

Applications for scholarships awarded through the Californian Association of Winegrape Growers Foundation are now being accepted.

These scholarships are available to students whose parent or legal guardian is employed by a California winegrape grower.

One Robert Miller Memorial Scholarship is also awarded each year.

The CAWG Foundation board awards scholarships based on demonstrated excellence in the classroom and in the community — academic achievement, extracurricular activities, public service, community involvement — scholastic ability, financial need, leadership experience, and a personal essay.

Each year, three, 4-year scholarships are available at $8,000 ($24,000 total) for students who plan to attend any campus in the University of California or California State University system. There are also three 2-year scholarships available at $2,000 ($6,000 total) for attending any California community college.

The Robert Miller Memorial Scholarship provides either $500 for Alan Hancock College or $1,000 for Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo.

Since the program started in 1998 CAWG Foundation has awarded $554,500 in scholarships to students pursuing higher education.

Applications can be found at cawgfoundation.org and are due March 4.

— Caleb Beeghly