‘WineTasting and Yacht Tours’ event benefits Sea Shell Association

The Santa Barbara Sea Shell Association’s 38th annual “Wine Tasting and Yacht Tours” fundraiser will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 8 at Marina One in the Santa Barbara Harbor.

Included will be a silent auction, hors d’oeuvres and desserts and beer tasting paired with select sausages.

Guests will tour motor and sailing yachts and meet with their owners.

There will be fireworks after the event, scheduled at 7 p.m., to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the wharf.

Money raised at the Oct. 8 benefit will provide for maintenance and operation of two safety boats, educational materials, acknowledgments and awards and other operating expenses.

Tickets cost $80 and are available online at www.sbssa.org/wine-yacht-gala.

Guests must be at least 21 to attend.

The Sea Shells were founded in 1948 to teach children, ages 8 to 15, the art, skill and sport of sailing, and to impart a love of sailing, a stewardship of the local harbor and a sense of community through family-oriented and volunteer-driven programming.

In addition to the weekly Sunday regatta, there are picnics, instructional days, work days, parties and road trips, fostering strong, long-term friendships among skippers and families.

Many skippers who learned through Sea Shells continue sailing in the Santa Barbara community and racing in the local, weekly “Wet Wednesday” events.

The Sea Shells welcome any families who have children interested in sailing. For more information, visit www.sbssa.org.

