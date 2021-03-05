Winfrey interviews Prince Harry, Meghan

JOE PUGLIESE/HARPO PRODUCTIONS

Oprah Winfrey talks with fellow Montecito residents Prince Harry and Meghan on “Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special.” The program will air at 8 p.m. Sunday on KCOY-TV, Channel 12.

Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, made headlines last summer with their move to Montecito, where they live in a mansion with nine bedrooms and 16 bathrooms. The 18,671 square-foot estate is on 7.4 acres of land with a pool and is on a private, gated street. The couple reportedly spent $14.65 million on the mansion.

Sunday’s TV special will feature Ms. Winfrey talking with Meghan about topics such as stepping into life as a royal, her philanthropic work, her marriage, motherhood and how she is handling life under intense public pressure, according to a CBS news release.

Later in the special, Prince Harry will join Ms. Winfrey and Meghan as they discuss the couple’s move to the U.S. and the dreams for their family.

Prince Harry and Meghan have a son, Archie, and are expecting a second child.

Recently, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the couple will not continue as working members of the royal family.

The couple’s royal patronages and Harry’s honorary military titles will be returned to Queen Elizabeth II and redistributed to working members of the royal family.

The couple decided to take a step back from their full-time royal duties at the start of 2020. At the time, they agreed to review their situation after a year had passed.

Ultimately, Prince Harry and Meghan decided not to resume their royal duties.

— Dave Mason