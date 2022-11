COURTESY IMAGE

This work of art by Stan Evenson is part of the upcoming “Wings” exhibit at the Santa Barbara Tennis Club.

The “Wings” juried exhibit will take flight Saturday through Jan. 4 at the Santa Barbara Tennis Club, 2375 Foothill Road.

Awards for the artists will be announced during a reception 4:30 to 6 p.m. Dec. 9 at the club. The event is part of 2nd Fridays Art @ SBTC.

The club’s gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

For more information, contact Susan Tibbles, the gallery director and curator of exhibitions, at info@susantibbles.com.

And you can reach the tennis club at 805-682-4722.

— Dave Mason