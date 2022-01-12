Wining and dining

Santa Ynez Valley Restaurant Weeks scheduled for Monday through Jan. 31

Santa Ynez Valley Restaurant Weeks is returning for its 12th consecutive year from Monday through Jan. 31, bringing with it a variety of special prix fixe prices that showcase the region’s culinary bounty — and the perfect Santa Ynez Valley wines to pair with it.

As in years past, participating eateries will feature curated, chef-driven three-course prix fixe menus at prices of $30, $40 or $50 plus tax and gratuity.

Many area wineries and tasting rooms will also participate at various levels and prices, including offering two-for-one tastings, special tasting flights and discounts on bottle purchases.

“After the events of the last two years, we’re all looking for meaningful ways to reunite or reconnect with family, friends and loved ones,” said Shelby Sim, president and CEO of Visit the Santa Ynez Valley. “Food and wine make the perfect centerpiece around which to celebrate, and Santa Ynez Valley Restaurant Weeks features the best of both in a wonderful setting that numerous media outlets have recently hailed as a must-visit in 2022.

“As Julia Child, who was no stranger to the Santa Ynez Valley, once said, ‘To be a good cook, you have to have a love of the good, a love of hard work and a love of creating.’ These qualities and more will be on full display from participating Santa Ynez Valley Restaurant Weeks restaurants, chefs, wineries and winemakers,” he added.

Among the restaurants will be:

Buellton

Hitching Post II Restaurant, 406 E. State Route 246, 805-688-0676.

Santa Ynez Valley Marriott, 555 McMurray Road, 805-688-1000.

The Tavern at Zaca Creek, 1297 Jonata Park Road, 805-688-2412.

Los Alamos

Bell’s, 406 Bell St.

Full of Life Foods, 225 Bell St., 805-344-4400.

The Maker’s Son, 346 Bell St., 805-344-1926.

Norman at the Skyview Los Alamos, 9150 US-101, 805-344-0080.

Pico, 458 Bell St., 805-344-1122.

Plenty on Bell, 508 Bell St., 805-344-3020.

Los Olivos

Bar Le Côte, 2375 Alamo Pintado Ave.

Petros Winery & Restaurant, 3360 Foxen Canyon Road, 805-680-5417.

Los Olivos Wine Merchant & Café, 2879 Grand Ave., 805-688-7265.

Nella Kitchen & Bar, 2860 Grand Ave., 805-686-1359.

Santa Ynez

Ellie’s Tap & Vine, 3640 Sagunto St., 916-390-3595.

The Lucky Hen Larder, 1095 Meadowvale Road., 805-691-9448.

S.Y. Kitchen, 1110 Faraday St., 805-691-9794.

Trattoria Grappolo, 3687 Sagunto St., 805-688-6899.

Solvang

Cecco Ristorante, 475 1st St., No. 9, 805-688-8880.

First & Oak at the Mirabelle Inn, 409 1st St., 805-688-1703.

Leonardo’s Ristorante & Pizzeria, 632 Alamo Pintado Road., 805-686-0846.

Mad & Vin at The Landsby, 1576 Mission Drive, 805-688-3121.

Ramen Kotori, 1618 Copenhagen Drive, 805-691-9672.

River Grill at The Alisal, 150 Alisal Road, 805-688-7784.

Sear Steakhouse, 478 4th Place, 805-245-9564.

Succulent Café, 1557 Mission Drive, 805-691-9444.

Participating wineries will include:

Buellton

Brick Barn Wine Estate, 795 W. State Route 246, 805-686-1208.

Hitching Post Wines, 420 E. State Route 246, 805-688-0676.

Los Olivos

Bien Nacido & Solomon Hills Estates, 2963 Grand Ave., 805-318-6640.

Refugio Ranch Vineyards, 2990 Grand Ave., 805-697-5289.

Santa Ynez

Gainey Vineyard, 3950 E. State Route 246, 805-688-0558.

Kalyra Winery, 343 N. Refugio Road., #9302, 805-693-8864

Roblar, 3010 Roblar Ave., 805-686-2603

Solvang

Alma Rosa Winery, 1623 Mission Drive, 805-691-9395.

Buttonwood Farm Winery, 1500 Alamo Pintado Road, 805-688-3032.

Crawford Family Wines, 1661 Mission Drive, 805-698-3889.

Dana V. Wines, 1588 Mission Drive, Suite B, 805-688-3488.

Luna Hart Wines, Ballard Canyon, 610-880-6412.

Piazza Family Wines, Ballard Canyon.

Royal Oaks Winery, 1687 Mission Drive, 805-693-1740.

Other

Ampelos Cellars, 312 N. 9th St., Lompoc, 805-736-9957.

Foxen Vineyard & Winery, 7600 Foxen Canyon Road, Santa Maria, 805-937-4251.

