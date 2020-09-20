WINN, Peter

Peter James Hamilton Winn, born on January 26, 1961 in Dorset, England, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital where he was cared for by the angels in Compton 1. Peter was diagnosed in early 2020 with Multiple Myeloma, and staged a courageous battle against this vicious blood cancer.

Having studied arboriculture at Merrist Wood College in Guildford, England, Peter was recruited by Griffin Tree and Landscape in 1983 to come and work in Santa Barbara. Falling in love with Santa Barbara and meeting Jan, Peter decided to stay. For over 30 years, Peter owned and managed Westree Arborist Services in Santa Barbara. In 1992 Peter and Jan welcomed their only daughter Allison into the world. Describing Peter as gregarious would be an understatement. Always a smile, always a laugh or witty joke, always there to lend a hand or loan a friend something from his sporting-goods garage. Peter was an avid motorcycle rider and kept fit through paddle boarding and kick-boxing. Since 2008, Peter participated in twelve different Friendship Paddle events to support an honoree experiencing a life-threatening disease. He is the honoree in September of this year. The true loves of his life were his wife Jan and daughter Ally, and they called Carpinteria home. Peter lived a big life with his family, traveling often and never taking for granted any experience he was offered. Peter is preceded in death by his mother and father, Mary and Eric Winn, and brother, Michael Winn. He is survived by his wife Janice and daughter Allison, brothers David and Robin Winn (Angelika Pelzer).

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Ridley-Tree Cancer Center. A Celebration of Life will be planned for Spring, 2021.