Winners at the Arise 5K Annual Walk Run

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS
From left, Danny Rabadan (second place), David Kroll (first place), and Christian Blackburn (third place) were the top three finishers Saturday of the Arise 5K Annual Walk Run, which raised more than $20,000 for Bethel House, the women’s rehabilitation facility that is part of the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission. (The men weren’t identified correctly when the photo originally appeared in Monday’s News-Press.
