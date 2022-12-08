Winners at the Arise 5K Annual Walk Run

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESSFrom left, Danny Rabadan (second place), David Kroll (first place), and Christian Blackburn (third place) were the top three finishers Saturday of the Arise 5K Annual Walk Run, which raised more than $20,000 for Bethel House, the women’s rehabilitation facility that is part of the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission. (The men weren’t identified correctly when the photo originally appeared in Monday’s News-Press. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Picks of the Week next post CALENDAR Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.