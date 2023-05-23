Winning silver at World Beer Cup

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail COURTESY ISLAND BREWING CO.From left are Island Brewing Co. brewers Jamie Perkins, Ryan Morrill, Treven Yothers and Paul Wright, who’s also the founder. The Carpinteria company recently won silver in the export stout category at the World Beer Cup in Nashville. “The event is widely hailed as the most prestigious beer judging competition in the world,” Mark Matthews of the company said in an email to the News-Press. “This style of beer is the darkest stout, characterized by flavors of dark chocolate and espresso with a higher alcohol content than a typical stout. Starry Night Stout is the brewery’s most award-winning beer and previously won a Gold Medal in 2012 at the same competition. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post No Board of Supervisors meetings until June next post TRAFFIC, FIRE AND CRIME BLOTTER Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.