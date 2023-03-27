Winning streak continues for Westmont baseball team

By RON SMITH

WESTMONT SPORTS WRITER

The Westmont baseball team (25-5) has extended its winning streak to 15 games by taking both ends of a doubleheader on Saturday at Russ Carr Field at the Montecito campus.

The Warriors, ranked 12th in the NAIA, defeated Bethesda (11-15) by scores of 11-1 and 9-5 to complete a four-game sweep of the Flames.

The sweep is the fourth in a row for the Warriors and the fifth this season.

In the first game, Westmont pounded out 19 hits behind starting pitcher Chase Goddard, who improved his record to 6-1. In seven innings of work, Goddard gave up one run on eight hits, struck out three and walked one. Zac Bridger pitched the eighth and struck out the side for the Warriors. Demetri Perry closed out the game in the ninth without surrendering a hit or a run.

Westmont took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Finn Snyder singled to score Trey Dunn from second. Dunn had reached on an infield single to start the inning.

The score remained 1-0 until the top of the fifth when Bethesda scored a single run. With runners on second and third, Ryan Pruett grounded out to second, allowing Aaron Fernandez to score.

The Warriors scored four runs in both the fifth and sixth innings to take control of the game. After Ryan DeSaegher led off the fourth with a single to left, Bryce McFeely homered to left field, giving the Warriors a 3-1 lead. Two outs later, Shane Hofstadler hit a solo shot over the left-field fence.

The fourth run of the inning was the result of an RBI-single to center by Robbie Haw that scored Snyder from third. Snyder had reached on a single to right and advanced to third on a single to right by Jonah Paez.

In the sixth inning, DeSaegher reached via a lead-off walk, then stole second. Two outs later, DeSaegher was on third when Liam Critchett stepped to the plate.

The Warriors’ first baseman hit a towering blast over the scoreboard in right-center field. The ball cleared the 35-foot protective netting by 10 feet, then landed on the soccer field, 20 feet past the edge of the track.

Next, Hofstadler tripled to right field, then scored on an RBI-single by Snyder to center. When Paez was hit by a pitch, Snyder advanced to second. Then Haw hit his second RBI-single to center in as many innings.

Westmont added another run in the bottom of the seventh when Justin Rodriguez singled to center to drive in Luke Tillitt from second.

The Warriors’ final run came in the eighth. Paez tripled down the left field line and was replaced by Tim Horsey. Daniel Patterson collected an RBI with a single to center that scored Horsey.

In the second game, the Flames posted four runs in the top of the first to take their first lead of the series. The 4-0 advantage would hold up until the bottom of the fifth when Westmont sent 16 men to the plate for a 30-minute half-inning.

Kaden Tsuji started things off for the Warriors with a lead-off double down the left field line. Jack Fletcher took over as a courtesy runner for Tsuji before Paul Mezurashi was hit by a pitch to give Westmont runners at first and second.

An infield single by Haw loaded the bases for Michael Soper whose double down the left field line drove in two. DeSaegher grounded out to the right side of the infield to bring home Haw and advance Soper to third. When McFeely was hit by a pitch, the Warriors had runners on the corners with one away.

A passed ball allowed Soper to cross the plate and McFeely to take second, tying the score at four runs each.

After McFeely stole third, Dunn struck out, but reached first safely on a pitch that got away from the catcher. McFeely scored on the play to put the Warriors ahead 5-4.

David Martinez came to the plate and was hit by a pitch, moving Dunn to second. Then with two away, Tsuji, up for the second time in the inning, was walked, loading the bases.

Rodriguez came in to pinch hit and was also walked, earning an RBI and making the score 6-4. That brought up Haw, who tripled to center field, putting the Warriors on top 9-4. Haw went five for eight on the day with five RBIs.

Bethesda added an unearned run in the seventh and final inning, but it would not be enough to chase down the Warriors.

Sean Youngerman picked up his first collegiate win. He pitched the fourth and fifth innings – which were scoreless – and allowed just one hit. Youngerman struck out two and did not issue a walk.

Aidan Holly came into the game in the first and pitched two and one-third innings. Holly did not allow a run, gave up two hits and three walks.

Lucien Wechsberg pitched the final two innings for the Warriors, giving up an unearned run, but not a hit. He struck out three and walked none.

Westmont will return to action Friday and Saturday when they host Jessup in a pair of doubleheaders. Games begin at 11 a.m. on both days. Saturday’s game will be followed with a Senior Day celebration, honoring the team’s 15 seniors.

Ron Smith is the sports information director at Westmont College.

email: sports@newspress.com