Winning streak ends for UCSB women’s tennis team

The No. 41 UCSB women’s tennis team was beaten out by No. 53 Loyola Marymount Friday afternoon by a score of 4-3. The loss ends the Gauchos’ (5-5) four-match winning streak.

The Lions were able to take the doubles point with wins on courts one and three. Court one was the first to finish, with Isabellla Tcherkes-Zade and Wiktoria Rutowska beating out Shakhnoza Khatamova and Elizaveta Volodko 6-4

Amelia Honer and Kira Reuter evened it up at one match each with a 6-4 win over Veronika Miroschniche and Stefania Rogozinska on court two. LMU went on to secure the doubles point as Eva Marie Voracek and Ulyana Shirokova outlasted Camille Kiss and Marta Gonzalez-Ballbe 8-6 on court three

In the singles portion, the Lions kicked things off as Miroshniche took down Khatamova 6-0, 6-1 on court one and Voracek bested Volodko 6-2, 6-2 on court two, making it 3-0 overall

The Gauchos came all the way back to make it 3-3 with wins on courts four, five, and six. On court five, Filippa Bruu-Syversen earned the Gauchos’ first point with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Tcherkes-Zade. Honer then beat Rogozinska 6-4, 6-0 on court four, and Kira Reuter tied it with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Shirokova on five.

Tied at three, the match came down to court three where Rutowska defeated Kiss 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 to win the match for the Lions

Daniel Messinger writes about sports for UCSB.

