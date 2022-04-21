Winning streak ends for UCSB

Gauchos baseball team loses 4-14 to UCLA Bruins

The 13th-ranked UCSB baseball team saw its six-game winning streak end Tuesday night at the hands of No. 12 UCLA (25-11). The Bruins topped the Gauchos 14-4 at UCSB.

Blake Klassen went 2-for-4 with a home run and two runs scored.

Justin Trimble collected a home run as well.

John Newman Jr. went 1-for-2 with a walk, and Nick Vogt went 1-for-3 with an RBI.

Nick Welch (2-2) was the opener on the mound for the Gauchos and the pitcher of record, allowing two runs on a pair of hits and walks in one inning of work.

Alex Schrier had a solid outing, tossing two full innings of one-hit ball while striking out a trio of Bruins.

The Bruins scratched early on, with Welch loading the bases with two outs and driving in pair on a bloop single to right field to go up 2-0.

In the bottom half, the Gauchos got a run back, with Blake Klassen hitting a lead-off home run for the second straight game. This time he took the first pitch he saw deep over the wall in right-center.

Unfortunately, the lead continued to grow as UCLA hung another pair in the second inning with two solo home runs to make it 4-1, and five more came across in the third inning, extending the lead to 9-1. Then the Bruins made it four-straight innings with a crooked number, scoring two more in the fourth.

The Gauchos’ second run of the game came in the bottom of the fifth as Nick Vogt reached on a bases-loaded fielder’s choice to drive in Klassen.

In the sixth inning, Cody Schrier of the Bruins stepped to the plate to face his brother, Alex. The two battled for a few pitches before Cody ripped a line drive to left field. It was hit hard but found the glove of Kirtley as Alex shrugged at his brother and shared a smile.

The Bruins added three in the seventh to conclude their scoring efforts and take a 14-2 lead.

UCSB refused to go down easily in the ninth as Trimble collected his first collegiate hit and home run, a towering two-run bomb to center field to make the final score 14-4.

The home stand continues this Friday as Long Beach State comes to town for a three-game weekend series. Game one is set for 5:30 p.m.

