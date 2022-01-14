Winter 2022 movies preview

Everyone from ‘Batman’ to detective Hercule Poirot to couples in trouble are on the big screen

It’s time to reboot the “Batman” franchise again.

At least, Warner Bros. thinks so, and the latest actor to wear the cowl is Robert Pattinson of the “Twilight” movies. He stars in “The Batman,” featuring the Riddler, the Penguin and Catwoman.

“The Batman” is among the films in theaters during winter 2022.

Other highlights include Kenneth Branagh returning in another Agathie Christie classic, “Death on the Nile,” and Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson teaming up in “Marry Me.” And Tom Holland of “Spider-Man” fame is back in action as a different character in “Uncharted.”

Here’s the release schedule through March 4.

Today

— “Scream.” Yet another film in the never-ending franchise, which started in 1996. The latest story follows Sidney Prescott (longtime franchise star Neve Campbell), who returns to her hometown to find out who’s been committing horrible crimes. The film, which is the fifth “Scream” movie, is directed by Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin.

— “Belle.” Mamoru Hosada directs this anime movie about a shy girl in a rural village. When she steps into a virtual world, she becomes a popular singer.

— “Italian Studies.” Vanessa Kirby stars as a writer with memory issues in New York City, where she has real and imagined conversations with teenagers. The director is Adam Leon.

Jan. 21.

— “Redeeming Love.” D. J. Caruso directed the film, which stars Abigail Cowen, Tom Lewis and Famke Janssen (Jean Grey in the “X-Men” movies). The film follows Angel (Ms. Cowen), who was sold into prostitution as a child and has faced betrayal her entire life.

— “The King’s Daughter.” Pierce Brosnan stars as King Louis XIV, who’s so determined to live forever that he steals a mermaid’s life force. But the plot gets another twist when his illegitimate daughter Maria-Josephe (Kaya Scodelario) discovers the mermaid (Bingbing Fan of “The 355”). William Hurt and Benjamin Walker also star in the film, directed by Sean McNamara.

— “WarHunt.” A bunch of crow feathers engulfs a U.S. plane flying over Germany during World War II. The plane crashes, and the crew sees the feathers magically reshape into a mysterious woman (dressed in black, of course). Mauro Borelli directs the film starring Mickey Rourke,

— “The Tiger Rising.” The movie stars Katharine McPhee, the actress who got her start in Ventura County community theater and went on to fame on “American Idol” and scripted shows such as CBS’ “Scorpion.” This time, the script is about a boy, Billy Threemonger (Nicholas Ryan Hernandez), who finds a tiger near his home. The movie also stars Dennis Quaid and Queen Latifah and is directed by Ray Giarratana.

— “The Laureate.” William Nunez directs Laura Haddock, Diana Agron and Fra Free in the story of an unhappy couple who allow a stranger to live with them.

Jan. 28

— “Cyrano.” Peter Drinkage (“Game of Thrones”) stars as Cyrnao de Bergerac, and Haley Bennet is Roxanne in the classic love story. It’s directed by Joe Wright.

— “The Requin.” Alicia Silverstone (“Clueless”) and James Tupper star as a couple stuck on an island during a tropical storm. It gets worse. The island is surrounded by sharks. The director is Le-Van Kiet.

— “Clean.” Adrien Brody, who co-wrote the film with director Paul Solet, stars as a garbage man who just wants a quiet life of redemption. But he finds it’s not that easy to clean up his act as he’s haunted by past acts of violence.

— “A Taste of Hunger.” Christoffer Boe directs Katrine Greis-Rosenthal and

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who star as a couple who will do anything to win the culinary world’s crowning achievement: a Michelin star. If you can stand the heat, get into the kitchen!

Feb. 4

— “Moonfall.” A mysterious force knocks the moon out of its orbit and sends it heading toward Earth. NASA executive and former astronaut Jo Fowler (Halle Berry) is determined to save the world with help from astronaut Brian Harper (Patrick Wilson) and conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman (John Bradley). Everyone, let’s cross our fingers they can do it. The movie is directed by Roland Emmerich.

— “The Worst Person in the World.” The movie follows Julie (Renate Reinsve), a young woman who faces troubles with her career and love life. Joachim Trier, who co-wrote the screenplay with Eskil Vogt, is the director.

— “Jackass Forever.” Johnny Knoxville stars as himself in another movie based on his reality show.

— “The Wolf and the Lion.” Alma (Molly Krunz) rescues a wolf pup and lion cub in the Canadian wilderness. The film also stars Graham Greene as Joe and is directed by Gilles de Maistre.

Feb. 8

— “Miss Willoughby and the Haunted Bookshop.” Miss Willoughby (Nathalie Cox) is asked to investigate hauntings at a bookstore. Kelsey Grammer is also in the cast, and the director is Brad Watson.

Feb. 11

— “Death on the Nile.” Kenneth Branagh, who impressed fans when he starred as Hercule Poirot in “Murder on the Orient Express,” is back as the popular Agathie Christie detective. And “Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot plays Linnet Ridgeway Doyle in the film, directed by Mr. Branagh.

— “Blacklight.” Liam Neeson stars as Travis Black, who finds himself in conflict with the FBI director that he used to protect. The film is directed by Mark Williams.

— “Marry Me.” It wouldn’t be Valentine Day’s weekend without a romantic movie. In this one, a global audience of obsessed fans get to watch stars Kat Valdez (Jennifer Lopez) and Bastian (Owen Wilson) get married. But Kat learns Bastian has been unfaithful and picks a random stranger in the crowd as her husband-to-be in this tale directed by Kat Coiro.

— “I Want You Back.” Jason Orley directs the story of Peter (Charlie Dayl) and Emma (Jenny Slate), who team up to sabotage their exes’ new relationships.

Feb. 13

— “The Amazing Maurice.” In this animated adventure, a streetwise cat thinks he has the perfect scam to make money.

Feb. 18.

— “Uncharted.” Tom Holland of the “Spider-Man” movies teams up with Mark Wahlberg as Nathan Drake and Victor “Sully” Sullivan respectively in a prequel to the “Uncharted” video game. The trailer includes some exciting scenes as Nathan deals with the best way to exit an airplane. (Waiting for it to land first would be a good idea, Nathan.)

— “Dog.” Channing Tatum stars as Briggs, who’s tasked with getting Lulu, a dog with issues, to the handler’s funeral. Mr. Tatum and Reid Carolin directed the film.

— “Luck.” Here it is, something everyone deals with: the never-ending battle between the forces of good luck and bad luck. Peggy Holmes directed this animated adventure, starring the voices of Katie DiCicco as Melanie, Whoopi Goldberg as The Captain and Jane Fonda as The Dragon.

— “The Ghosts of Borley Rectory.” The rectory has ghosts, and it’s up to Harry Price (Toby Wynn-Davies) to investigate them in this movie directed by Steven M. Smith.

Feb. 25

— “Mothering Sunday.” A maid in post-World War I England, Jane Fairchild (Odessa Young), decides to see the love of her life one more time before he marries another woman. Here’s a note for fans of “The Crown”: Olivia Colman who played Queen Elizabeth II in that series, is in this movie, directed by Eva Husson.

— The Outfit. Will a tailor survive the night? That depends on whether he can outsmart mobsters. Good luck, Leonard (Mark Rylance). The director is Graham Moore.

— “Studio 666.” With a title like that, it has to be a horror movie. In this story, the Foo Fighters decide to record an album in an Encino mansion with gruesome rock ’n roll history. BJ McDonnell directs stars Jenna Ortega, Will Forte and Jeff Garlin.

— “Big Gold Brick.” Brian Petsos directs the story about writer Samuel Liston, who has to contend with Floyd Deveraux. Floyd hired Samuel to write his biography, but chaos ensues in this dark comedy, which stars Oscar Isaac (of the latest “Star Wars” movies), Megan Fox and Lucy Hale.

— “Butter.” Parker (Jack Griffo), a teenager, plans to eat himself to death, live on the internet, and people — morbidly — are cheering him on in a story about the high cost of popularity. Paul A. Kauffman directs the movie, which also stars Mira Sorvino and Annabeth Gish.

March 4.

— “The Batman.” Robert Pattinson goes from being a vampire in “The Twilight” movies to another creature of the night in this latest reboot. The film also stars Paul Dano as the Riddler, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Andy Serkis as Alfred and Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon. The director is Matt Reeves.

— “Tyson’s Run.” An unathletic teenager, Tyson (Major Dodson), runs in his first marathon. Kim Bass directs the film, which also stars Amy Smart, Layla Felder and Isaiah Asher Hanley.

