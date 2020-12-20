Winter Reading Challenge begins Jan. 1

From Jan. 1 to Feb. 13, the Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley Libraries will host a six-week Winter Reading Challenge for children, teens and adults.

This year’s challenge will be completely online through Beanstack, a website and app that keeps track of reading.

The theme of the challenge, “Books Like Us,” invites readers to celebrate diversity and the power of seeing their stories reflected in books.

Readers who used Beanstack for the 2020 Summer Reading Program can simply log into their existing Beanstack account and sign up for the challenge.

New users can create a new free account in a few minutes.

During each week of the challenge, the libraries will hold drawings for prizes such as themed gift baskets, gift cards to local restaurants, stickers, games, art kits, books and more. Readers are eligible for prize drawings each week that they log at least one book in their Beanstack account.

Print books, eBooks, graphic novels and audiobooks are all welcome.

The community also has the chance to win national prizes from the publisher Simon & Schuster, the sponsor of the Books Like Us program. The 10 libraries with the highest participation will win virtual author visits from the likes of Stuart Gibbs, Sharon M. Draper and many more, plus a collection of 50 books from the Simon & Schuster Books Like Us collection.

For more information about the Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley Libraries, visit goletavalleylibrary.org.

Visit goletavalleylibrary.beanstack.org or download the free app for Apple and Android devices to log your books on the go.

