Winter reading challenge opens today

Starting today through Feb. 13, the Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley libraries will be hosting a six-week winter reading challenge for children, teens and adults.

This year’s reading challenge will be held completely online through Beanstack, a website and app that makes keeping track of your reading incredibly easy and fun, and its theme — Books Like Us — invites readers to celebrate diversity and the power of seeing their stories reflected in books. Readers who used Beanstack for the 2020 summer reading program can simply log in to their existing Beanstack account and sign up for the challenge, according to a news release.

New users can get started by creating a free account in just a few minutes. Visit goletavalleylibrary.beanstack.org, or download the free app for Apple and Android devices to log your books on the go.

The libraries will be closed today, but patrons can still access digital offerings online.

For more information on events at the library or to learn more about the reading challenge, visit www.goletavalleylibrary.org.

