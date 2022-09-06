Wisconsin voter fraud charges open hypocrisy debate in AG election

By BENJAMIN YOUNT

THE CENTER SQUARE CONTRIBUTOR

(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s highest profile voter fraud case yet is now an issue in the race for attorney general.

Democrat Josh Kaul, the attorney general, has filed voter fraud charges against a Racine County man who requested the ballots of Wisconsin’s Assembly speaker and the mayor of Racine ahead of the August primary.

Mr. Kaul’s office said the man, Harry Wait, went to MyVote.wi.gov and requested absentee ballots for two individuals to be sent to his address in Union Grove, Wis. The complaint states that, in multiple online videos and other correspondence, Mr. Wait admitted requesting the ballots using the other individuals’ personal identifying information.

Mr. Wait said he requested the ballots to show the vulnerability in the Wisconsin MyVote system.

Mr. Kaul said the charges send a message.

“The Wisconsin Department of Justice is committed to ensuring that the integrity of our elections is protected from alleged intentional violations of the law,” Mr. Kaul added.

But Republican AG candidate Eric Toney said Mr. Kaul’s focus on election integrity is newly found.

“Election fraud must be prosecuted, but Josh Kaul attacked me for prosecuting and convicting individuals that actually illegally voted,” Mr. Toney said.

Mr. Toney, district attorney in Fond du Lac County, prosecuted five people earlier this year for using a UPS store as their mailing address.

Wisconsin law specifically bans that.

Mr. Wait’s case is not the only voter fraud investigation to come out of Racine County.

Mr. Kaul refused to look into charges against several nursing home workers accused of voting for disabled and incompetent people in Racine County nursing homes.

Racine County’s sheriff asked for an investigation into the cases last year, but Mr. Kaul refused.

“Kaul is nothing more than a hypocritical politician that only enforces the rule of law when it fits his liberal activist agenda,” Mr. Toney said.