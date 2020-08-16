WISE, Dan Morris

After a ten-year battle with chronic lymphocytic leukemia, Dan Morris Wise passed away peacefully at home on August 4, 2020, with his wife of 53 years by his side.

Dan was born in Paris, Texas, on May 31, 1939, the only child of Morris and Velma Wise. In 1941, the family moved to Hawthorne, CA, where Dan grew up. They eventually settled in Solvang in 1960.

After graduating from University of California, Santa Barbara, and earning a master’s degree from Cal Poly, Dan went on to teach upper grades at Jonata Elementary, where he met his future wife, Linda, a fellow teacher. Later he taught at Santa Ynez Elementary and retired after serving public education in the Valley for 27 years. A member of the small business community as well, he owned and operated a shop in Solvang, the Great Danish Ice Cream Company, for 16 years.

A loving father, Dan was devoted to his son and daughter and always nourished their interests. His exceptional creativity was evident in his paintings, ceramics and sculpture, which he pursued in his spare time. In later years, he turned his artistic eye to landscaping and took great pride in the plantings and hardscape design of his home’s beautiful gardens. Most of all he was proud of his children and their accomplishments.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents, Morris and Velma Wise. He is survived by his wife Linda; son Paul (Aki) and granddaughters Hana and Mari of Downingtown, PA; daughter Robyn (Eric) of San Francisco.

Dan will be dearly missed by his family and by those who knew and respected him for his kind and gentle ways. God bless him and may he rest in peace.

Due to current travel restrictions, a family service will be held at a later date.

Dan wanted to extend a special thank you to Dr. Daniel Greenwald and Dr. Richard Belkin for their years of excellent care.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be sent to the Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society.

Arrangements by Loper Funeral Chapel.