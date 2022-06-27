Women rule in exhibit at Maune Contemporary

“Wish You Were Here,” a solo show by Tel Aviv-based artist, Orit Fuchs, is on view through Aug. 14 at Maune Contemporary, 1309 State St.

“We are looking forward to presenting Orit’s work to the collectors here in the Santa Barbara area. People really respond favorably to her colorful and whimsical work,” said Heidi Maune, gallery director. “We have shown her work at art fairs in Miami and the Hamptons, and it has been quite well received.”

Ms. Fuchs has made her presence known in the international art scene with acclaimed projects and exhibitions in hubs like Toronto, New York, Miami, Los Angeles and Tokyo.

“Orit Fuchs is a storyteller with a deep, pure and unquenchable appetite for artistic self-expression. Her medium spans the gamut — sculptures, painting, typography, illustration, knitting, photography and more — whatever works best to bring her vision to life,” said Ms. Maune. “Her understanding of the human psyche and her fierce talent morph into moving work that takes place somewhere in between fiction and reality, capturing glimpses from wondrous perspectives.”

The most central theme in her art is the female image and the various forms it can take in modern society. Her female characters are imbued with the full spectrum of human emotion and state of mind.

“It’s creative journalism, telling entire stories so many women can relate to with just a single portrait or illustrated moment,” Ms. Maune said. “What’s

particularly refreshing in Ms. Fuchs’ work is that she doesn’t try to glamorize women or turn them into mundane objects of perfection. Instead, she seeks to capture their drama, sassiness, inner confidence, unapologetic sex appeal and unadulterated charm.”

Her paintings from the VIVID Series are described as being reminiscent of photographs of the elusive female soul. They are said to feel like looking through the eyes of a poet in love, capturing all the spontaneous beauty and magic streaming from those women’s expressions.

“Another testament to her unusual approach is her Short Stories Series, depicting faceless women in trivial, yet beautifully natural moments. Ms. Fuchs puts viewers in a poetic frame of mind and lets them fill in the gaps for themselves,” said Ms. Maune.

“Her choice of colors evokes the emotion each piece is intended to capture. This series feels personal and universal at the same time. At first glance, it may appear extremely simple, but it’s the kind of simplicity that borders on genius.”

The artist’s oil paintings definitely lean more toward “high,” somewhat trippy art, and that is the category where her talent feels the most eclectic and unpredictable. That being said, they still feature that signature vibrancy and contemporary edginess.

“Ms. Fuchs’s sculptures are playful, charmingly innocent and tastefully simplistic. They include figures of women such as Sofia the Swimmer, Miss Kate and The Capsule, as well as Pinocchio characters and sumo wrestlers, which can breathe life even to the gloomiest of environments. Whatever the particular characters, they are all quaint pieces of art that represent the sense of wonder and joy of life which our inner child has managed to hold onto,” said Ms. Maune.

