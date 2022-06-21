WITT, William

William Witt-dedicated husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. Passed away in his sleep at home in Goleta, CA on Thursday June 16, 2022. William was born to Elizabeth and Everett Witt, in Smokeless, WVA, 02-06-1930.

William was a Veteran, who served in the United States Army at Ft Lewis, WA and Alaska.

Through the years, Bill loved to spend time with family. He loved to visit his daughter and grandchildren in Missouri to hunt for deer as well, fish with his son-in-law and grandsons. Bill also loved to visit WA state where he spent time with his daughter Victoria and grandchildren, as well as to visit in CO where he was loved and pampered by his granddaughter Jaime and family.

William called Santa Barbara & Goleta home in 1954, where he was employed by Weber’s Bakery and the Santa Barbara City Schools.

William is survived by: daughters Katherine Espinosa (Husband Fred), Diana Denney, & Victoria Witt, step-children Sandy Pate (husband Sal) Steven Heaton (wife Michelle), also 14 grandchildren and 40 great-grandchildren. Predeceased: mother, father, brother Jm Witt, and 3 sisters; wife Betty Witt and grandson Cody Duran and stepson Mike Heaton.

Viewing will be held on 06/25/2022 @ 11:00 – 12:30 PM at Welch-Ryce-Haider, 450 Ward Dr, Santa Barbara, CA 93111.