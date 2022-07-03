WITTAK, Bernadine

Bernadine “Betty” Wittak passed away peacefully in San Diego on May 22, 2022. She had a wonderful 92 years of bringing joy to her friends and family. Betty came to Goleta, CA in 1972 with her late husband James, after 43 years in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with the Delco Electronics team transfer. Their sons Jay and Eric remained in Wisconsin, while their younger children Ann and son Chris came west and were raised in Goleta. Betty was active with Saint Raphael’s parish in Goleta for over 40 years where she sang in the choir during the 1980s. Betty loved to dance and sing, act in plays, and make comical movies with her family. Betty’s primary role was a traditional homemaker, but also worked at her bother-in-law’s bakery as a teenager and at the Delco cafeteria as an empty nester. Betty’s remains will be laid to rest at Saint Adelbert’s Cemetery in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She joins her husband, son Jay, and ten siblings in heaven singing with the angels. Bernadine is survived by three children, eight grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. Betty will be missed by all of us.