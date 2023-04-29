Wizards turn glass into marvels of art

COURTESY PHOTO

If it were new, this glass bowl would be valued at $3,000.

I have known many kinds of artists in my career, but perhaps the most inventive and eccentric artists by medium are the glassblowers.

I don’t know if it is something to do with the heat, the long deep breaths of air down a punty rod, the fickle nature of glass. But a glass artist is a wizard, a shaman, a technician, an engineer and a creator. Glass is one of the mysteries of life as it is not a solid. It is a liquid (so I am told).

This tradition is fast becoming a lost art, mainly because it is an expensive medium. The furnaces and tools and gear are major expenses. With glass selling so cheaply out of countries other than the U.S. American traditional glass may see a challenging future.

Ed sends me a lovely 1980s 16-inch diameter glass bowl that is signed by Vandermark and numbered in an edition of 300. (The edition number means only a certain number was blown.)

There’s an etched signature on the foot: “Steven Smarr.” Some research indicates that Mr. Smarr was blowing glass with Douglas Merritt in New Jersey in the late 1990s. Doug is still lecturing about glass, and I contacted him about this bowl.

The artists who came out of the studio of Gerald Vandermark (born in the 1940s) were a talented group that studied how to make glass the “Old School” way. Doug and other students of Vandermark learned Colonial glass making techniques, and worked, like their mentor, at national parks and historic manor museums, where glassblowing was part of the Colonial Craft Village Experience.

Mr. Vandermark in 1959 worked at the colonial glasshouse at Jamestown National Park, and his students worked for various colonial villages. In fact, Vandermark Studios was known for colonial reproduction glassware beginning in 1972, but the studio soon developed a unique style in contemporary art glass.

Mr. Merritt and Mr. Smarr made glass together at the Creative Glass Center of Millville N.J., and the artists there developed a following in traditional art glass techniques, both as teachers and creators of fine glass in styles like cameo glass (think Galle and Daum), cased glass (the layering of different colors of glass blown in sequence), layered glass (think of glass that is cut down to a colored base layer), feathered glass (Tiffany style peacock), and flashed glass (think of Aurene/Tiffany).

Mr. Merritt developed a technique called Diatretta, which is what we see on this large bowl, where the pink and green floral design seems to be “in the round” having weight and dimensions.

American Art Glass is deservedly famous, and if you get a chance to see the Corning Glass Museum in upstate New York, you will see just how wonderful American glass was and still is. In fact, Merritt has a piece in that museum, a work of cameo glass — a technique made popular in France in the early 1900s.

Vandermark Merritt Studios was a fixture in New Jersey for 44 years, but shut down the furnace in 2016, and Mr. Merritt teaches today. That brings me back to the opening paragraph of this article: Glass blowers are a special breed of artist, and the act of making glass takes a definite physical toll on the artist’s body. If you have seen just how much breath it takes to make a vessel, and just how hot the furnaces are, and how dangerous the work is, you would agree.

Not to mention the disciple you must have not to really hurt yourself.

I find it interesting that Vandermark Merritt Studios “came up” through the American Colonial glassmaking tradition, and in fact, their students performed those costumed demos at such places as Sturbridge, Colonial Williamsburg and Jamestown. The “old school” glassblowers knew how to build a furnace, how to build their own glassmaking tools, and they knew how to melt their own glass (not just to order glass pellets from Amazon). They also knew that glass artistry was the ultimate challenge, as glass can tease and trick (says Mr. Merritt).

Vandermark Merritt glass is in the collection of the MET, the Toledo Museum, the Chrysler Museum, the Corning Museum of American Glass, The Wheaton Museum of American Glass, the Smithsonian, Boston Museum, Philadelphia Museum, Newark Museum, Sturbridge, and Colonial Williamsburg.

Douglas Merritt was chosen to blow the glass globes for the Renaissance Revival Room of the American Wing of the MET, where he had made reproductions of the fancy glass globes for a late 19th-century chandelier.

Ed’s bowl, if it were new, would be valued at $3,000, but I see similar ones selling for $800.

Dr. Elizabeth Stewart’s “Ask the Gold Digger” column appears Saturdays in the News-Press.

Written after her father’s COVID-19 diagnosis, Dr. Stewart’s book “My Darlin’ Quarantine: Intimate Connections Created in Chaos” is a humorous collection of five “what-if” short stories that end in personal triumphs over present-day constrictions. It’s available at Chaucer’s in Santa Barbara.