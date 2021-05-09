Woke California: Criminality, insolvency and dependency

California is actively preventing criminals from going to jails and prisons for their crimes, in addition to letting convicts out of confinement early. This is called the decarceration movement.

Well, things are about to get a whole lot worse.

Gov. Gavin Newsom is releasing another 70,000 prisoners long before their sentence is up, including 20,000 people who received a life sentence, many of whom committed crimes of extreme violence. Gov. Newsom is releasing these felons sans legislative action. Recall, anyone?

With regard to future insolvency, our local government hijacked the electricity grid by a mechanism known as Community Choice Energy. The theory behind this takeover posits that woke communities can eliminate greenhouse gases faster than the California state mandate will do so.

Following that action, the same ideologues, namely, our county supervisors, now want to create a Central Coast public bank that they would control with other Central Coast counties. What is going on here?

The overall goal with respect to hijacking the grid is to keep the profits from your monthly electricity bill to invest the same in boondoggle green energy projects that otherwise don’t pencil out. The money they would keep by running a public bank would be used to make loans for even larger green projects that no private sector bank would ever finance.

Lost on these activist politicians? The law of finance is known as risk and return. In addition to green energy projects, by eliminating the profits of privately owned banks, they plan to create funds they can loan themselves to ostensibly fund public infrastructure and public housing, among other things, or so they say. The second dastardly advantage that a government-owned bank and community choice energy has over the private sector is that the government doesn’t pay taxes! Hence, after straddling the private sector of California with the highest taxes in the country, these erstwhile socialists sweep in to take over the market by taking advantage of the disadvantage they themselves created! How noble is that?

Of course, the significant problem with all these actions is the risk that incurs to taxpayers who will bear ultimate fiscal responsibility should these takeovers fail. Moreover, there is the problem with mission creep.

Instead of serving the public and the private sector, which supplies the tax revenue that funds government operations in the first place, they are now competing with the same! In that regard, these politicians have become lecherous parasites who are eating their host.

The third dumb idea is dangerous in a different way: granting every person 18 and older in California a $1,000 a month payment that would be dubbed a “free” universal basic income. Only, it is not free. It would likely be funded by a value added tax or a tax on services that would increase the taxes on absolutely everything you buy and that is on top of sales taxes!

The impetus behind the concept of universal basic income is two-fold. First, there is anticipation that future technology gains, including the development and implementation of artificial intelligence, will create massive unemployment among the working class. UBI is supposed to help these future unemployed people make ends meet.

The second goal of UBI is to help the poor among us, including the working poor, to have more money for basic needs.

Of course, there is no such thing as free money, including the tens of billions of dollars that would be needed to fund this socialist welfare state dream. Moreover, just as we have found with the federal and state COVID-19 recovery monies, this can and will kill the incentive for people to find work, which will ultimately destroy the personal and moral dignity that comes with self-sufficiency, not to mention the crisis it creates for small business.

Andy Caldwell is the executive director of COLAB and host of “The Andy Caldwell Radio Show,” weekdays from 3-5 p.m., on News-Press Radio AM 1290.