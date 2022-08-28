Woke is the word

To be Woke is another disease inflicting harm in America. I never liked the term and truthfully never even understood what it actually meant. But I took a greater interest in using it when the Wokers started pushing back against being labeled with that word. That’s when I loved it. Woke. Woke. Woke.

Wokeness has now come to mean everything stupid. You’re woke if you support defunding the police. You’re woke if you support no bail. You’re woke if you like to see criminals let out of jail. You’re woke if you think indoctrinating children about gender changes is a good idea, in kindergarten! You’re woke if you push racism in school by telling all white kids they’re horrible little creatures. You’re woke if you’re still pushing the vaccine even though Fauci and Biden after 42 (sarcasm) boosters still got COVID, twice. And you’re woke if you keep believing that if they didn’t get those boosters, it would have been much worse. Nobody knows that. Everything we’ve been told has been wrong and/or a lie.

Wokeness is buying into January 6 labeled as an insurrection because Nancy Pelosi told you so. An insurrection is a takeover of a country, usually with guns. The only person with a gun that got fired was a capital police officer who murdered an unarmed woman and not a thing happened to him.

Wokeness is believing the Biden administration is telling you the truth that the border is secure because the mainstream media chooses to ignore actual news and hides wokeness ideals.

You’re woke if you think Joe Biden and Hunter are just a couple nice guys making millions off America’s most dangerous enemy. Again, because the mainstream buries the truth. It makes breaking into an office building (Watergate) seem silly.

You’re super woke if you believe there are more than two genders. There are does and bucks. Hens and roosters. Stallions and mares. And man and woman. If you’ve been guilted to believe otherwise and you can’t define a woman, Google it. Oh wait, Google is woke too.

And if you think men/males can have babies. No words. Go back to school.

You’re woke if you can’t listen to both sides of an argument and you have zero tolerance for someone else’s opinion. You fall into the mega woke (not Maga) when you actually find joy destroying a person’s life, career and future just because you don’t agree with them. Your voice is the only one that counts and everyone else is a political heathen.

If you bow down to the altar of wokeness and have your brain warped that America is filled with racism, sexism, homophobia, white privilege, toxic masculinity and police that make it a point every day to target people of color, you’re woke.

If you want to eliminate Christianity and believe all those who have faith are sinners and try to prevent them from their right to practice, you’re a woker.

You’re woke if you think you know better and want to erase history because it doesn’t fit your way of thinking. You’ve taken it upon yourself to wipe the past clean tearing down statues, changing school names, streets and buildings to suit your agenda. You can’t and don’t have the right to try and change what’s happened.

You’re super woke if you think men should compete in women’s sports. You can try and convince yourself all you want that the man is in transition so it’s okay, but the truth will always remain, he’s a male and will always be stronger. It’s just wrong.

You’re woke if you agree that it’s okay to steal and destroy something that’s not yours and have carte blanche because of skin color.

If you think driving an electric car will reduce your guilt because you’re doing your part for “climate change,” but fail to realize the power to charge your vehicle comes from a coal producing plant, you’re woke. And while you’re trying to do your part, elitist Hollywood and hypocritical politicians and China, India and Africa laugh at your fruitless efforts and continue spewing massive amounts of evil carbon in the atmosphere. And for those (mostly the guilty rich) who used a forest somewhere to offset their “carbon footprint,” only to find your silly attempt failed because the forest burned down because environmentalists fought against forest management.

You’re NOT woke if you love this country and stand by its constitution and you’re willing to defend it to the death. You’re not woke if you believe you have the right to defend yourself. You’re not woke if you believe in fair and honest elections. You’re not woke if you believe in private property. You’re not woke if you believe in real free speech. And you’re not woke when you don’t have to prove everyone is equal, you already know that.

And finally, if you’re in the 25% or so left in this country who still think Joe Biden is doing a good job, then you’re sleeping.

Henry Schulte welcomes questions or comments at hschulteopinions@gmail.com.