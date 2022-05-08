COURTESY IMAGE

The newly formed Federal “Disinformation Board” (AKA Woke Truth Blockers) won’t like that I have played a little loose with the facts in the following paragraphs. I hope they don’t send me to prison!

Anyway, here goes.

The Liberal Democrat Woke culture is amazing. They’re converting America from a guaranteed free speech/freedom-loving democratic republic to a country where everyone is told by the “Woksters” in Washington D.C., how to live and think and speak. How are they doing this? A simple example follows.

The Liberals are pushing to teach kindergarteners through second grade about sex, gender identity and all its forms. They show the kids pictures of genitalia and say if yours look like one kind, you still might really be the other kind. A person with male parts could really be a girl. Then they explain how to become a transgender person, or even a bisexual person.

Parents are outraged over this, saying it is “age inappropriate” and that it’s none of the schools’ or government’s business!! The Liberals fight back, saying these small people are intelligent and wise enough to fully understand and that they can make the life-altering decision to choose their gender identity at any age.

OK, if true, then these super smart little people should be allowed to vote and run for office. If elected, they could open our borders, have no American oil or gas production, give us high inflation, have violent cities, and give a worthless education to the downtrodden minorities.

Yikes, the “Woksters” have already elected one of these “intelligent and wise small people.” It is a person who appears not to have grown mentally and cognitively since the second grade, but is physically larger and very much older.

God save us! It’s President Biden.

Jim Hurst

Goleta