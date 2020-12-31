WOLF, Herman Hans

Herman was born June 9, 1930, in Santa Barbara to German immigrants Hans and Kathe Wolf, who owned and ran The Goleta Bakery. Growing up in Santa Barbara, he attended Wilson Elementary School and was one of Frank van Schaick’s “kids” enjoying camping trips, beach outings, sports and learning life lessons from “Van” with the other kids at camp, Go Wild Cats! He attended La Cumbre Junior High School and graduated in 1948 from Santa Barbara High School, where he was in the marching band and ran track.

In 1950 Herman married his high school sweetheart, Nancy van Rensselaer, and they settled in Goleta so he could work alongside his parents at the bakery, eventually taking over as owner and head baker after his father Hans, passed away in 1962.

Herman spent two years in the Army during the Korean War, stationed at Fort Ord, Monterey, California. Herman and Nancy had two children, Ron who was born in Monterey and Susan, who was born in Santa Barbara.

The bakery was a popular destination for local school kids taking field trips. They would watch him make donuts, decorate cakes and take a tour of the bakery, receiving a cookie on their way out.

Many residents of Goleta had their birthday, graduation, wedding and baby shower cakes made by Herman who eventually saw those babies grow up and order cakes of their own as he continued baking for the next generations.

Herman and Nancy retired from the bakery in 1980, but he stayed on and helped out when needed for a couple of new owner changes, as he couldn’t completely wean himself off of getting up early and baking, much to the chagrin of wife Nancy.

In his actual retirement days, he enjoyed traveling, attending concerts and took a wood carving class and made some impressive carvings. He enjoyed walking on the beach with his dog, watching old movies and watching the grand kids grow up.

After wife Nancy passed away in 2017, Herman moved to Lompoc to be closer to daughter Susan Pierce (Chuck) and grandchildren Jeffrey and Steven Whitehair, Katie Pierce and four great-grandchildren, Cambria, Jackson, Natalie Whitehair and Aleshia Valrie. Herman was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years Nancy, son Ron Wolf, grandson Seth Pierce and cousin Peter Wolf.

The family would like to thank the caregivers from the Comprehensive Care Center of Lompoc and his daily companions from Visiting Angles of Santa Barbara.

Starbuck-Lind Mortuary of Lompoc will handle arrangements. No services will be held at this time with Covid restrictions in place. Private scattering of ashes by immediate family will take place in the near future.