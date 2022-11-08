Woman gets 120 days in custody, two year probation for felony hit and run

A Lompoc woman has been sentenced to two years felony probation and 120 days in custody, which can be served on alternative sentencing if she qualifies, prosecutors said.

The defendant, Mary Alice Brown, was sentenced last week after pleading guilty earlier to a charge of felony hit and run for knocking down a woman outside a Lompoc discount dollar store with her car and then driving over her before fleeing the area.

In addition to being placed on probation and ordered to serve four months in custody, Ms. Brown had her California driver’s license suspended for one year, prosecutors said.

She also was ordered to undergo mental health counseling as recommended by probation. Restitution was reserved until there is a firm figure.

Ms. Brown, 67, had been charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury in the Aug. 8 incident that left the 51-year-old victim in critical condition.

Investigators said a witness reported seeing Ms. Brown’s car strike the victim, knocking her to the ground, and driving over her before leaving the scene. The victim was airlifted to the hospital with injuries to her chest and legs.

