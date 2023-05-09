‘Woman. Life. Freedom.’ to be projected at UCSB museum

In Iran, women have been at the forefront of political revolution, calling for change across class, religion, ethnicity, race, sexual orientation and generations.

The women-led revolutionary movement inspired a public art projection “Woman. Life. Freedom,” which premiered earlier this year at the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco.

Among the projection’s organizers is cultural historian Shiva Balaghi, an academic coordinator with UCSB’s Area Global Initiative.

The digital art installation will make its way today to UCSB, where, from 8 to 11 p.m., the art will be projected in a seven-minute loop onto the front of the university’s Art, Design and Architecture Museum.

Then at noon Wednesday, Ms. Balaghi will speak about art and protest in Iran in historical context at the UCSB MultiCultural Center.

Both events are free and open to the public.

— Annika Bahnsen