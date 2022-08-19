Woman travels to Australia in ‘Just the Ticket’

COURTESY PHOTO

Lynn Van Emmerik stars as Susan, who is taking a solo trip to Australia to celebrate her 60th birthday, in the one-woman play “Just the Ticket” at the Ojai Art Center Theater.

OJAI — Susan decides to celebrate her 60th birthday with a trip to Australia in a comedy called — what else? — “Just the Ticket.”

Lynn Van Emmerik will star as Susan in the one-woman play, set for tonight through Sept. 4 at the Ojai Art Center Theater, 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai.

Susan, by the way, is charming, witty, eccentric and a bit of a klutz — exactly what you’d need for a comedy.

As she starts her Australian adventure, she reflects, with a good deal of humor, on a life filled with love, friendship, loneliness and the reality of growing older.

The curtain for “Just the Ticket” rises at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays.

Tickets cost $20 for general admission and $18 for art center members and seniors. To purchase, go to tix.com/ticket-sales/tix/991.

— Dave Mason