Women business owners to be honored

Women’s Economic Ventures has announced the 30 finalists for the 11th annual Spirit of Entrepreneurship Awards to be held virtually from noon to 1:30 p.m. May 21. The SOE Awards celebrate outstanding women business owners from Santa Barbara and Ventura counties in 10 industry categories.

WEV will also present the 2021 Rock Star: Lifetime Achievement Award to Lupe Anguiano, an entrepreneur and activist known for her work on women’s rights, the rights of the poor and the protection of the environment who has founded two impactful nonprofits.

Gloria Steinem, world-renowned political activist and feminist organizer, told WEV, “I’m so glad that you are honoring my longtime friend, Lupe Anguiano. She has been my trusted leader, from the farm worker struggle to today’s understanding that as human beings, we are linked, not ranked. She always has been ahead of me on the path, and she lights the way ahead.”

A panel of independent judges, who all live outside the tri-county area, selected the finalists. This year, the judges also took into consideration the impact the businesses make in their community and the entrepreneurs’ resiliency to the challenges presented by the global pandemic.

Community members are invited to attend the free, online event; register at Spirit of Entrepreneurship Awards.

