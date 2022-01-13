Local chapter wins national awards

AWC-SB President Lisa Osborn holds some of the awards the Santa Barbara AWC chapter earned in 2021.

The Chapter Excellence Award was among multiple honors won by

the Santa Barbara Chapter of the Association for Women in Communications from the national AWC organization.

It was presented for outstanding programs, activities and participation to advance the organization.

“Despite the challenges of the pandemic, we were able to continue meeting regularly with our members and providing both the professional development and personal connections that are so important to this organization,” said Lisa Osborn, AWC-SB president. “Our chapter doubled in size while we were meeting on Zoom, and we can offer even more to our members now that we’re back to meeting in person.“

Ms. Osborn was the recipient of a Star Award, presented to a member who is an exceptional communicator and has excelled in activities promoting the chapter as well as activities that advance women in the field of communications.

A team of local communicators who worked together to produce the chapter’s 2021 Women of Achievement Awards, AWC-SB’s signature event, were also recipients of a Team Award. Starshine Roshell, emcee, along with board members Monica Kunz, Erica Schweitzer and Ms.Osborn, were honored for working together to achieve extraordinary results in the 2021 live-stream event, which honored communications leaders Barbara Ben-Horin and Luz Reyes-Martin.

Judith Smith-Meyer of the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County received the Clarion for ‘best newsletter” from the AWC.

“Several guests who attended said it was the liveliest Zoom ever, with flashy audiovisuals and an active, congratulatory chat component,” said Ms. Osborn.

“Year after year our members impress us with their accomplishments, their generous hearts and their willingness to give back to their communities,” said Mitzie Zerr, AWC national membership chair. “These ‘Stars’ are a true reflection of outstanding AWC members and everything our organization is committed to for the future.”

In addition to the organizational honors, in 2021, two individual AWC-SB members were the recipients of three AWC Clarion Awards, symbolizing excellence in clear, concise communications. Judith Smith-Meyer with the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, was awarded a Clarion for ‘best newsletter.’ Voice-over narrator Ms. Osborn, with her producing partner videographer Ken Pfeiffer, picked up two awards in online media categories.

Plans are currently underway for the 14th Annual AWC-SB Women of Achievement Awards with the theme “Navigating Uncharted Waters.” It will take place April 29 at the Cabrillo Arts Pavilion.

AWC-SB members include communicators from a wide variety of fields, from journalists and public information officers, to authors, academics, photographers, graphic artists, social media influencers and public relations experts.

Meetings are held on the first Wednesday of each month. For details about membership and upcoming meetings and to join the mailing list, visit www.awcsb.org.

AWC is a national organization that has been encouraging women to develop their skills as communicators for more than 100 years. Its goal is to help members at all stages of their careers stay current with important developments in the technology, practice, psychology and ethics of communications.

Members are also encouraged to assume leadership roles in the organization, their careers and their communities.

