Women open GSAC with win

Westmont Women’s soccer (5-1-1, 1-0 GSAC), ranked 19th in the latest NAIA Women’s Soccer Coaches’ Poll, earned its first win in Golden State Athletic Conference on Thursday at Thorrington Field by defeating San Diego Christian (1-5, 0-1).

The Warriors controlled possession throughout the contest and outshot the Hawks 30-1.

Westmont’s first goal came in the 36th minute off the foot of Annalise Romero, who registered her first collegiate goal. Sadie Hill collected the ball at midfield, then dribbled at an angle toward the left touchline before passing off to Karly Kingsley.

Kingsley continued down the left touchline, then turned toward the goal before reaching the end line. Kingsley passed the ball back to the top of the six-yard box where Romero ran back onto it and used a single touch to send the ball into the far corner.

“I am excited to see Annalise get her first goal today,” said Westmont head coach Jenny Jaggard. “Over the last week or so, she has come out of her shell at practice and shown us the skill set that we recruited her for. The first few weeks of school, she wasn’t ready to bring some of those aspects with confidence. I felt like the things she was doing on the field was a big breakout moment. It was a tremendously good game for her.

“Karly got to play in some new spots today that we have wanted her to play in for a long time but for various reasons haven’t put her forward.”

In the 56th minute, Teagan Matye notched her third goal of the season to give the Warriors a 2-0 lead. Daisy Alvarez dribbled the ball into the left corner, then turned upfield before passing the ball back to the top of the 18 where Matye was waiting. Matye dribbled toward the center of the field before firing off a shot from 24 yards out that easily found the far corner.

“Teagan got one and she created some fantastic opportunities,” noted Jaggard. “She is getting more confidence to go to goal, which I think has been the missing piece. She is a very talented passer, but sometimes she passes up the deadly opportunity to finish for herself.”

Alvarez then scored herself in the 68th minute on a free kick. Amarys Marchado was fouled just above the 18-yard box resulting in a free kick. Alvarez drove the ball through a wall of four defenders and inside the near post to record her first collegiate goal.

“One of the main reasons we recruited Daisy was because of her free kick ability in high school,” recalled Jaggard. “Every game I went to, she would score off a free kick. It takes a lot of confidence for a younger player to step up, grab the ball and say, ‘I’m going to take the free kick.’ She scored a banger just like that yesterday in training. So it is exciting to see her do it under pressure. What a great ball. Hopefully she can replicate that more.”

Ron Smith is the sports information director at Westmont College.

email: dmason@newspress.com