Women’s Auxiliary of the Music Academy of the West seeks member

The Women’s Auxiliary of the Music Academy of the West invites new members for 2021. The auxiliary was founded in 1954 and has 106 members, all passionate about supporting the Music Academy of the West.

The Music Academy provides a prestigious classical music workshop in the summer to 140 fellows and presents world-class performances year round.

The Women’s Auxiliary is a philanthropic, social group that helps fundraise for the academy while getting to hear a taste of the music.

Members reside across the county in Santa Barbara, Carpinteria, Summerland, Goleta and Los Olivos.

“The Women’s Auxiliary is a very active and productive group. We become friends and respected peers while supporting a wonderful cause,” auxiliary chair Meg DiNapoli said. “The Auxiliary is open to all women who would like to join us.”

Auxiliary members lead the Music Academy’s volunteer efforts, giving members opportunities to serve as welcome ambassadors at the Summer Festival, usher for performances, participate in the compeer program and assist with the youth Sing! Choral Program.

There is an annual fee of $250 due January 2021. Of that fee, $225 is a charitable contribution.

To get involved, go to musicacademy.org/volunteer/womens-auxiliary.

— Annelise Hanshaw