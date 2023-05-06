Women’s clothing store opens in Los Olivos

A new contemporary women’s clothing store, named LOU Los Olivos, is opening today in Los Olivos.

The address is 2938 San Marcos Ave.

The new boutique is centered around delivering chic and elegant styles to women in the heart of wine country. The store is being marketed as a destination to attract the fashion savvy from fashion pinpoints like Los Angeles, New York City and San Francisco.

The store is set to carry work from many designers, including Mona Thalheimer, Migulina, So De Mel, Gemma Styles sunglasses collaboration with Kenmark eyewear, Vivivai, Louis Verdad, Bonnie Star and Billy Belack Jewelry, among others.

Leanna Drammer, the owner of the up-and-coming boutique, has worked in fashion for 30 years and produced events with fashion designers and notable brands around the world. She holds the title of master event producer in the field, with experience in world class runways and product launches.

“I am not the only woman living in wine country that wants a chic ensemble to be my go-to daily look for mommy life, social events and dinner parties. I am all about taking style to another level of sophistication,” Ms. Drammer said.

