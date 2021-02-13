Women’s Economic Ventures announces award winner

COURTESY PHOTO

Lupe Anguiano is known for her work on women’s rights, the rights of the poor and protection of the environment.

The Spirit of Entrepreneurship Awards, presented by Women’s Economic Ventures, announced Lupe Anguiano is this year’s recipient of the Rock Star: Lifetime Achievement Award.

Ms. Anguiano is an entrepreneur and activist known for her work on women’s rights, the rights of the poor and protection of the environment.

In 1978, the award winner founded National Women’s Employment and Education, which offered a model program removing many of the barriers faced by women on welfare. By the early 1990s, NWEE placed 3,000 women in jobs.

Four decades later, at age 75, she founded and directed Stewards of the Earth, a nonprofit committed to protecting the West Coast from agricultural pollutants, fracking and the downsides of development.

Ms. Anguiano will celebrate her 92nd birthday in March.

Throughout her life, she organized grape boycotts for Cesar Chavez, developed a program for gang members in East Los Angeles and founded a powerful women’s political group with Gloria Steinem. As an education specialist in the Johnson administration, the activist worked on the nation’s first bilingual education bill and held various positions in the Nixon, Carter and Reagan administrations.

She worked closely with President Ronald Reagan and received a President’s Volunteer Award from him in 1983 for her work with National Women’s Employment and Education.

Ms. Anguiano is the 11th individual to receive WEV’s Spirit of Entrepreneurship Rock Star Award. This award is presented annually to an individual who has made an indelible impact on the community and serves as a role model for women.

Past recipients include Lynne Tahmisian, Sara Miller McCune, Lady Leslie Ridley-Tree, Betty Hatch and Carol Duncan.

This year’s winner will be recognized at a virtual event May 21.

The event also celebrates outstanding businesswomen from Santa Barbara and Ventura counties in 10 industry categories. Nominations are open and community members can nominate a woman entrepreneur at soe.awardsplatform.com.

Nominations are due by Feb. 21.

Visit www.soefoundation.org for more information.

